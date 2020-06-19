Rent Calculator
15227 VALLEYHEART Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM
1 of 32
15227 VALLEYHEART Drive
15227 Valleyheart Drive
No Longer Available
Location
15227 Valleyheart Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
beach house, Sherman Oaks, backyard, bonus room, office, recreation room, detach garage, laundry room, remodeled
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15227 VALLEYHEART Drive have any available units?
15227 VALLEYHEART Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15227 VALLEYHEART Drive have?
Some of 15227 VALLEYHEART Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15227 VALLEYHEART Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15227 VALLEYHEART Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15227 VALLEYHEART Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15227 VALLEYHEART Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 15227 VALLEYHEART Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15227 VALLEYHEART Drive offers parking.
Does 15227 VALLEYHEART Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15227 VALLEYHEART Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15227 VALLEYHEART Drive have a pool?
No, 15227 VALLEYHEART Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15227 VALLEYHEART Drive have accessible units?
No, 15227 VALLEYHEART Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15227 VALLEYHEART Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15227 VALLEYHEART Drive has units with dishwashers.
