15206 BURBANK

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill hot tub

Front-facing light and bright 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom condo in newer Tuscan style luxury building in prime Sherman Oaks. The unit offers beautiful wood floors and carpet in the bedrooms and a gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Spacious master with walk-in closet, spa-like bathroom with dual vanities and a separate tub/shower. Gated subterranean parking (tandem)., courtyard, & rooftop deck with bbq. Storage space included. Refrigerator and washer dry included. No Pets.