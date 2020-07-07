All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:12 AM

15206 BURBANK

15206 Burbank Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

15206 Burbank Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Front-facing light and bright 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom condo in newer Tuscan style luxury building in prime Sherman Oaks. The unit offers beautiful wood floors and carpet in the bedrooms and a gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Spacious master with walk-in closet, spa-like bathroom with dual vanities and a separate tub/shower. Gated subterranean parking (tandem)., courtyard, & rooftop deck with bbq. Storage space included. Refrigerator and washer dry included. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15206 BURBANK have any available units?
15206 BURBANK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15206 BURBANK have?
Some of 15206 BURBANK's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15206 BURBANK currently offering any rent specials?
15206 BURBANK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15206 BURBANK pet-friendly?
No, 15206 BURBANK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15206 BURBANK offer parking?
Yes, 15206 BURBANK offers parking.
Does 15206 BURBANK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15206 BURBANK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15206 BURBANK have a pool?
No, 15206 BURBANK does not have a pool.
Does 15206 BURBANK have accessible units?
No, 15206 BURBANK does not have accessible units.
Does 15206 BURBANK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15206 BURBANK has units with dishwashers.

