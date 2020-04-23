15205 Roscoe Blvd.

Amenities

hardwood floors cats allowed

House For Lease - $1,500/month for the first 3 months.



www.mwpmg.com



2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home.



Very well kept home with nearby shopping center, schools, banks, restaurants and freeways.



Lots of kitchen cabinets and closet space, laminate wood floors and plenty of windows.



Located in the Heart of the Panorama City. The Valley offers a unique living experience, minutes away from Burbank Airport, Glendale and Downtown Los Angeles!



The location is convenient to all major freeways like the 405, 101 and public transportation, not to mention the charm and culture that the San Fernando Valley has to offer.



Call today to schedule an appointment with Felipe! 818-860-3939



