All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15205 Roscoe Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15205 Roscoe Blvd.
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

15205 Roscoe Blvd.

15205 Roscoe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hills East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15205 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
House For Lease - $1,500/month for the first 3 months.

www.mwpmg.com

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home.

Very well kept home with nearby shopping center, schools, banks, restaurants and freeways.

Lots of kitchen cabinets and closet space, laminate wood floors and plenty of windows.

Located in the Heart of the Panorama City. The Valley offers a unique living experience, minutes away from Burbank Airport, Glendale and Downtown Los Angeles!

The location is convenient to all major freeways like the 405, 101 and public transportation, not to mention the charm and culture that the San Fernando Valley has to offer.

Call today to schedule an appointment with Felipe! 818-860-3939

www.mwpmg.com

(RLNE5570137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15205 Roscoe Blvd. have any available units?
15205 Roscoe Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 15205 Roscoe Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
15205 Roscoe Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15205 Roscoe Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15205 Roscoe Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 15205 Roscoe Blvd. offer parking?
No, 15205 Roscoe Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 15205 Roscoe Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15205 Roscoe Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15205 Roscoe Blvd. have a pool?
No, 15205 Roscoe Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 15205 Roscoe Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 15205 Roscoe Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 15205 Roscoe Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15205 Roscoe Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15205 Roscoe Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15205 Roscoe Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College