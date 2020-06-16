1520 W Carson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly carport courtyard parking pool dogs allowed

Imagine coming home to a retreat that combines comfort with the convenience of city living. Take in the immaculate landscaping as you stroll through the spacious courtyard and enjoy the light reflecting off the sparkling pool. Secured gated carport parking is one of the benefits you will enjoy while living at CATO Apartments.



Our recently renovated unit is equipped with new appliances, granite countertops, recessed light fixtures, contemporary cabinetry, and designer tile or wood-like floors. You will enjoy the abundance of natural light that many of these charming apartment homes generously offer. Select units include dishwashers, private patios, and eat-in counter bars.



Centrally located near I-405 and I-110 and within walking distance of bus lines #3 and #6 on Carson Street, CATO Apartments is close to several major employers including Nissan, Honda, Torrance Memorial Hospital, Harbor UCLA Medical Center within walking distance, Allied Signal and Honeywell. CATO is also within a close radius to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) as well as to the Port of Los Angeles.



Nearby amenities include the Del Amo Fashion Center and Wilson Park, home of the Torrance Farmers Market, as well as an abundance of restaurants within walking distance.