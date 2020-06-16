All apartments in Los Angeles
1520 W Carson St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:04 AM

1520 W Carson St

1520 West Carson Street · (310) 953-7929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1520 West Carson Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bedroom · Avail. Jul 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
dogs allowed
Imagine coming home to a retreat that combines comfort with the convenience of city living. Take in the immaculate landscaping as you stroll through the spacious courtyard and enjoy the light reflecting off the sparkling pool. Secured gated carport parking is one of the benefits you will enjoy while living at CATO Apartments.

Our recently renovated unit is equipped with new appliances, granite countertops, recessed light fixtures, contemporary cabinetry, and designer tile or wood-like floors. You will enjoy the abundance of natural light that many of these charming apartment homes generously offer. Select units include dishwashers, private patios, and eat-in counter bars.

Centrally located near I-405 and I-110 and within walking distance of bus lines #3 and #6 on Carson Street, CATO Apartments is close to several major employers including Nissan, Honda, Torrance Memorial Hospital, Harbor UCLA Medical Center within walking distance, Allied Signal and Honeywell. CATO is also within a close radius to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) as well as to the Port of Los Angeles.

Nearby amenities include the Del Amo Fashion Center and Wilson Park, home of the Torrance Farmers Market, as well as an abundance of restaurants within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 W Carson St have any available units?
1520 W Carson St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 W Carson St have?
Some of 1520 W Carson St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 W Carson St currently offering any rent specials?
1520 W Carson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 W Carson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 W Carson St is pet friendly.
Does 1520 W Carson St offer parking?
Yes, 1520 W Carson St does offer parking.
Does 1520 W Carson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 W Carson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 W Carson St have a pool?
Yes, 1520 W Carson St has a pool.
Does 1520 W Carson St have accessible units?
No, 1520 W Carson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 W Carson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 W Carson St has units with dishwashers.
