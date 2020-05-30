1518 COURTNEY Avenue

Amenities

1920's French Country Maison whispers understated elegance. Meticulously curated colors, textures, furniture, & art. A masterfully conceived aesthetic embraces you with its softness & warmth, evoking a timeless harmony & sophistication. Hardwood floors underpin a distinctive layout. Two fireplaces. Separate dining & living room join kitchen & den, seamlessly opening to spacious, plantation style, open-beamed, covered verandah. Heated dining & seating areas overlook large pool & landscaped garden. Kitchen: carrara marble, handcrafted cabinetry, white subway tile backsplash, top stainless appliances, & a cozy, dine-at basalt island. Upstairs: exquisitely appointed master bed & bath, high wood beam ceilings, standalone tub, walk in glass walled shower. Two generous guest bedrooms: alluringly stylish, welcomingly comfortable. Separate office/studio in garden beside pool. Serene setting, tall trees, flowering garden; centrally located; close to Sunset's fine shops, caf~s, restaurants.