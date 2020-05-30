All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1518 COURTNEY Avenue

1518 Courtney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1518 Courtney Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
1920's French Country Maison whispers understated elegance. Meticulously curated colors, textures, furniture, & art. A masterfully conceived aesthetic embraces you with its softness & warmth, evoking a timeless harmony & sophistication. Hardwood floors underpin a distinctive layout. Two fireplaces. Separate dining & living room join kitchen & den, seamlessly opening to spacious, plantation style, open-beamed, covered verandah. Heated dining & seating areas overlook large pool & landscaped garden. Kitchen: carrara marble, handcrafted cabinetry, white subway tile backsplash, top stainless appliances, & a cozy, dine-at basalt island. Upstairs: exquisitely appointed master bed & bath, high wood beam ceilings, standalone tub, walk in glass walled shower. Two generous guest bedrooms: alluringly stylish, welcomingly comfortable. Separate office/studio in garden beside pool. Serene setting, tall trees, flowering garden; centrally located; close to Sunset's fine shops, caf~s, restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 COURTNEY Avenue have any available units?
1518 COURTNEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 COURTNEY Avenue have?
Some of 1518 COURTNEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 COURTNEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1518 COURTNEY Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 COURTNEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1518 COURTNEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1518 COURTNEY Avenue offer parking?
No, 1518 COURTNEY Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1518 COURTNEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1518 COURTNEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 COURTNEY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1518 COURTNEY Avenue has a pool.
Does 1518 COURTNEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1518 COURTNEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 COURTNEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1518 COURTNEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
