Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1517 ORIOLE Lane
1517 N Oriole Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1517 N Oriole Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Hollywood Hills
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spectacular Newly renovated turnkey Architectural in Bird Streets with Jetliner view. There is simply nothing better. Top of the line "everything"!!!There is bigger, but not better.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1517 ORIOLE Lane have any available units?
1517 ORIOLE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1517 ORIOLE Lane have?
Some of 1517 ORIOLE Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1517 ORIOLE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1517 ORIOLE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 ORIOLE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1517 ORIOLE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1517 ORIOLE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1517 ORIOLE Lane offers parking.
Does 1517 ORIOLE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 ORIOLE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 ORIOLE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1517 ORIOLE Lane has a pool.
Does 1517 ORIOLE Lane have accessible units?
No, 1517 ORIOLE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 ORIOLE Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1517 ORIOLE Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
