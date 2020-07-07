Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
15157 Gault Street
Last updated September 1 2019 at 7:21 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15157 Gault Street
15157 W Gault St
·
No Longer Available
Location
15157 W Gault St, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys
Amenities
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Lovely two story home with a pool and spa.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15157 Gault Street have any available units?
15157 Gault Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 15157 Gault Street currently offering any rent specials?
15157 Gault Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15157 Gault Street pet-friendly?
No, 15157 Gault Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 15157 Gault Street offer parking?
No, 15157 Gault Street does not offer parking.
Does 15157 Gault Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15157 Gault Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15157 Gault Street have a pool?
Yes, 15157 Gault Street has a pool.
Does 15157 Gault Street have accessible units?
No, 15157 Gault Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15157 Gault Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15157 Gault Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15157 Gault Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15157 Gault Street does not have units with air conditioning.
