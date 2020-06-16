1515 West 207th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501 Harbor Gateway South
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE WITH ATTACHED GARAGE - Property Id: 112427
Large beautiful townhouse with: Hardwood floors Granite countertops Ac Jacuzzi tub Patios Microwave Dishwasher SS Appliances 2 Car Garage Fireplace Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112427 Property Id 112427
No Dogs Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1515 W 207th St have any available units?
1515 W 207th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.