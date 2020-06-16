All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

1515 W 207th St

1515 West 207th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1515 West 207th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE WITH ATTACHED GARAGE - Property Id: 112427

Large beautiful townhouse with:
Hardwood floors
Granite countertops
Ac
Jacuzzi tub
Patios
Microwave
Dishwasher
SS Appliances
2 Car Garage
Fireplace
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112427
Property Id 112427

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4877153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 W 207th St have any available units?
1515 W 207th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 W 207th St have?
Some of 1515 W 207th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 W 207th St currently offering any rent specials?
1515 W 207th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 W 207th St pet-friendly?
No, 1515 W 207th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1515 W 207th St offer parking?
Yes, 1515 W 207th St offers parking.
Does 1515 W 207th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 W 207th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 W 207th St have a pool?
No, 1515 W 207th St does not have a pool.
Does 1515 W 207th St have accessible units?
No, 1515 W 207th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 W 207th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 W 207th St has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

