All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15127 Covello St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15127 Covello St
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

15127 Covello St

15127 Covello Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15127 Covello Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
OMPLETELY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE. GREAT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH BEAUTIFUL MASTER SUITE, HUGE LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM W/ ADJOINING KITCHEN AND A BONUS ROOM. CUSTOM EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH QUARTZ COUNTERTOP, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15127 Covello St have any available units?
15127 Covello St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15127 Covello St have?
Some of 15127 Covello St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15127 Covello St currently offering any rent specials?
15127 Covello St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15127 Covello St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15127 Covello St is pet friendly.
Does 15127 Covello St offer parking?
Yes, 15127 Covello St offers parking.
Does 15127 Covello St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15127 Covello St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15127 Covello St have a pool?
No, 15127 Covello St does not have a pool.
Does 15127 Covello St have accessible units?
No, 15127 Covello St does not have accessible units.
Does 15127 Covello St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15127 Covello St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College