Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

15125 Nordhoff St. 12

15125 Nordhoff Street · (818) 378-3079
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15125 Nordhoff Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 12 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Spacious Corner Townhome - Property Id: 291931

Recently remodeled spacious townhouse in great central location.
-Nearby freeways; 5, 118 & 405.
-Gated community offering pool and Jacuzzi.
-The unit has central A/C available as well as a fireplace in living room.
-Separate laundry room with washer & dryer hook ups.
-2 car garage as well as guest parking available.
-Minutes away from large shopping plazas offering; Starbucks, Target, CVS, etc.
-Nearby California State University, Northridge, along with many schools ranging from TK to High School.

Due to Covid-19 we are only viewing by appointment at this time.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291931
Property Id 291931

(RLNE5825372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15125 Nordhoff St. 12 have any available units?
15125 Nordhoff St. 12 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15125 Nordhoff St. 12 have?
Some of 15125 Nordhoff St. 12's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15125 Nordhoff St. 12 currently offering any rent specials?
15125 Nordhoff St. 12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15125 Nordhoff St. 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15125 Nordhoff St. 12 is pet friendly.
Does 15125 Nordhoff St. 12 offer parking?
Yes, 15125 Nordhoff St. 12 does offer parking.
Does 15125 Nordhoff St. 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15125 Nordhoff St. 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15125 Nordhoff St. 12 have a pool?
Yes, 15125 Nordhoff St. 12 has a pool.
Does 15125 Nordhoff St. 12 have accessible units?
No, 15125 Nordhoff St. 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 15125 Nordhoff St. 12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15125 Nordhoff St. 12 has units with dishwashers.
