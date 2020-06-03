15125 Nordhoff St. 12

Amenities
Spacious Corner Townhome - Property Id: 291931
Recently remodeled spacious townhouse in great central location.
-Nearby freeways; 5, 118 & 405.
-Gated community offering pool and Jacuzzi.
-The unit has central A/C available as well as a fireplace in living room.
-Separate laundry room with washer & dryer hook ups.
-2 car garage as well as guest parking available.
-Minutes away from large shopping plazas offering; Starbucks, Target, CVS, etc.
-Nearby California State University, Northridge, along with many schools ranging from TK to High School.
Due to Covid-19 we are only viewing by appointment at this time.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291931
Property Id 291931
(RLNE5825372)