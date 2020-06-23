All apartments in Los Angeles
15121 Rayen Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15121 Rayen Street

15121 W Rayen St · No Longer Available
Location

15121 W Rayen St, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEW Beautiful Modern Luxury Condo Welcome to the Rayen Condo, elegant Condominiums community conveniently located close to the 5, 170 and 405 freeways. You'll love the close proximity to shopping, dining, major employers and easy freeway access. We believe these well appointed homes will exceed your expectations. The Rayen Condos exceed the standard for what you expect in an Condominium home. Each unit features open floor plans with wood floors thru out the whole unit. The unit is 3 stories, 1st floor: is your secured private garage control access 2nd floor: living, dining, kitchen area with guest restroom (1/2), 3rd floor: bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Each home comes with hook ups for washers and dryers, granite counters in kitchens and baths, recessed lights, stainless steel microwave, dishwasher and stove.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23082

(RLNE4561667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15121 Rayen Street have any available units?
15121 Rayen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15121 Rayen Street have?
Some of 15121 Rayen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15121 Rayen Street currently offering any rent specials?
15121 Rayen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15121 Rayen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15121 Rayen Street is pet friendly.
Does 15121 Rayen Street offer parking?
Yes, 15121 Rayen Street does offer parking.
Does 15121 Rayen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15121 Rayen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15121 Rayen Street have a pool?
No, 15121 Rayen Street does not have a pool.
Does 15121 Rayen Street have accessible units?
No, 15121 Rayen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15121 Rayen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15121 Rayen Street has units with dishwashers.
