15121 Rayen Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NEW Beautiful Modern Luxury Condo Welcome to the Rayen Condo, elegant Condominiums community conveniently located close to the 5, 170 and 405 freeways. You'll love the close proximity to shopping, dining, major employers and easy freeway access. We believe these well appointed homes will exceed your expectations. The Rayen Condos exceed the standard for what you expect in an Condominium home. Each unit features open floor plans with wood floors thru out the whole unit. The unit is 3 stories, 1st floor: is your secured private garage control access 2nd floor: living, dining, kitchen area with guest restroom (1/2), 3rd floor: bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Each home comes with hook ups for washers and dryers, granite counters in kitchens and baths, recessed lights, stainless steel microwave, dishwasher and stove.



