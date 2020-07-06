15121 Rayen St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

NEW Beautiful Modern Luxury Apartments, Welcome to the Rayen Apartments, elegant community conveniently located close to the 5, 170 and 405 freeways. You'll love the close proximity to shopping, dining, major employers and easy freeway access. We believe these well appointed homes will exceed your expectations. The Rayen Apartments exceed the standard for what you expect in an home. Each unit features open floor plans with wood floors through out the whole unit. The unit is 3 stories, 1st floor: is your secured private garage control access 2nd floor: living, dining, kitchen area with guest restroom (1/2), 3rd floor: bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Each home comes with hook ups for washers and dryers, granite counters in kitchens and baths, recessed lights, stainless steel microwave, dishwasher and stove.