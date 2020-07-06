All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:08 AM

15121 Rayen St

15121 Rayen Street · No Longer Available
Location

15121 Rayen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW Beautiful Modern Luxury Apartments, Welcome to the Rayen Apartments, elegant community conveniently located close to the 5, 170 and 405 freeways. You'll love the close proximity to shopping, dining, major employers and easy freeway access. We believe these well appointed homes will exceed your expectations. The Rayen Apartments exceed the standard for what you expect in an home. Each unit features open floor plans with wood floors through out the whole unit. The unit is 3 stories, 1st floor: is your secured private garage control access 2nd floor: living, dining, kitchen area with guest restroom (1/2), 3rd floor: bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Each home comes with hook ups for washers and dryers, granite counters in kitchens and baths, recessed lights, stainless steel microwave, dishwasher and stove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15121 Rayen St have any available units?
15121 Rayen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15121 Rayen St have?
Some of 15121 Rayen St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15121 Rayen St currently offering any rent specials?
15121 Rayen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15121 Rayen St pet-friendly?
No, 15121 Rayen St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15121 Rayen St offer parking?
Yes, 15121 Rayen St offers parking.
Does 15121 Rayen St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15121 Rayen St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15121 Rayen St have a pool?
No, 15121 Rayen St does not have a pool.
Does 15121 Rayen St have accessible units?
No, 15121 Rayen St does not have accessible units.
Does 15121 Rayen St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15121 Rayen St has units with dishwashers.

