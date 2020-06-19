Rent Calculator
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:10 PM
1 of 18
1512 South Wooster Street
1512 South Wooster Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1512 South Wooster Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1512 South Wooster Street have any available units?
1512 South Wooster Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1512 South Wooster Street currently offering any rent specials?
1512 South Wooster Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 South Wooster Street pet-friendly?
No, 1512 South Wooster Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1512 South Wooster Street offer parking?
No, 1512 South Wooster Street does not offer parking.
Does 1512 South Wooster Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 South Wooster Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 South Wooster Street have a pool?
No, 1512 South Wooster Street does not have a pool.
Does 1512 South Wooster Street have accessible units?
No, 1512 South Wooster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 South Wooster Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 South Wooster Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 South Wooster Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 South Wooster Street does not have units with air conditioning.
