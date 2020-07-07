Rent Calculator
1510 North BEVERLY GLEN
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM
1510 North BEVERLY GLEN
1510 North Beverly Glen Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
1510 North Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
elevator
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
Selling/Tenant side commission only pay for the first year.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1510 North BEVERLY GLEN have any available units?
1510 North BEVERLY GLEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1510 North BEVERLY GLEN have?
Some of 1510 North BEVERLY GLEN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1510 North BEVERLY GLEN currently offering any rent specials?
1510 North BEVERLY GLEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 North BEVERLY GLEN pet-friendly?
No, 1510 North BEVERLY GLEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1510 North BEVERLY GLEN offer parking?
No, 1510 North BEVERLY GLEN does not offer parking.
Does 1510 North BEVERLY GLEN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 North BEVERLY GLEN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 North BEVERLY GLEN have a pool?
No, 1510 North BEVERLY GLEN does not have a pool.
Does 1510 North BEVERLY GLEN have accessible units?
No, 1510 North BEVERLY GLEN does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 North BEVERLY GLEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 North BEVERLY GLEN has units with dishwashers.
