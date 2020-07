Amenities

Amazing Starter Apartment-Efficiency Studio

Address:

151 Hoover St

Los Angeles, CA 90004

$1295

Great Efficiency Studio Apartment in Rampart Village/ Adjacent Koreatown

Approx 300 sq.ft. Newly Remodeled

Street Parking Only

Tenants pay utilities

Credit score 600 and over required

640 and to meet regular qualifications.

Must be seeking to move within 14 days or less

Income must be 2.5x's the rental amount monthly.

Pets ok with deposit and monthly pet fee

Less than 30 lbs



Vinyl Plank Flooring

Kitchenette

Wall Heater

1 Closet

New Blinds

Management Company

Great Tree-Lined Street

Close to Schools and Transportation



Tours by appointment.

Ernest @ 323-639-3006

weleasecali@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/151-n-hoover-st-los-angeles-ca-unit-12a/322503

