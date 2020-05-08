Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15089 Nurmi St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15089 Nurmi St
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15089 Nurmi St
15089 Nurmi Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sylmar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
15089 Nurmi Street, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Large lot, room for lots of cars. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, completely remodel, barbeque area, cover patio, room for lots of vehicles, freshly painted in and out.
(RLNE4989960)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15089 Nurmi St have any available units?
15089 Nurmi St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15089 Nurmi St have?
Some of 15089 Nurmi St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15089 Nurmi St currently offering any rent specials?
15089 Nurmi St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15089 Nurmi St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15089 Nurmi St is pet friendly.
Does 15089 Nurmi St offer parking?
Yes, 15089 Nurmi St offers parking.
Does 15089 Nurmi St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15089 Nurmi St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15089 Nurmi St have a pool?
No, 15089 Nurmi St does not have a pool.
Does 15089 Nurmi St have accessible units?
No, 15089 Nurmi St does not have accessible units.
Does 15089 Nurmi St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15089 Nurmi St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College