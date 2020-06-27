1505 South DUNSMUIR Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Remodeled Large 2 Storey Townhouse with a gated grassy front yard. Great location with an 89 walk score. Excellent space for a big family, bright and airy, feels like a private house. Spacious Living Room, Kitchen, and Dining Room and bonus room. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs with a 3rd bathroom and 4th bonus room downstairs. The Bonus room is next to the kitchen and garage that can be used as an office or study room. Large Private Attached-Garage. Washer/Dryer hookups inside as well. New LED lights, new fixtures, vanity and more. Come see your new home and relax. Questions or showings Call, Text or Email Mike - 424-222-9456 or property@trimaxla.com.