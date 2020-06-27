All apartments in Los Angeles
1505 South DUNSMUIR Avenue
Last updated January 17 2020 at 6:17 AM

1505 South DUNSMUIR Avenue

1505 South Dunsmuir Avenue
Location

1505 South Dunsmuir Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Newly Remodeled Large 2 Storey Townhouse with a gated grassy front yard. Great location with an 89 walk score. Excellent space for a big family, bright and airy, feels like a private house. Spacious Living Room, Kitchen, and Dining Room and bonus room. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs with a 3rd bathroom and 4th bonus room downstairs. The Bonus room is next to the kitchen and garage that can be used as an office or study room. Large Private Attached-Garage. Washer/Dryer hookups inside as well. New LED lights, new fixtures, vanity and more. Come see your new home and relax. Questions or showings Call, Text or Email Mike - 424-222-9456 or property@trimaxla.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 South DUNSMUIR Avenue have any available units?
1505 South DUNSMUIR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 South DUNSMUIR Avenue have?
Some of 1505 South DUNSMUIR Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 South DUNSMUIR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1505 South DUNSMUIR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 South DUNSMUIR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1505 South DUNSMUIR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1505 South DUNSMUIR Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1505 South DUNSMUIR Avenue offers parking.
Does 1505 South DUNSMUIR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 South DUNSMUIR Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 South DUNSMUIR Avenue have a pool?
No, 1505 South DUNSMUIR Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1505 South DUNSMUIR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1505 South DUNSMUIR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 South DUNSMUIR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 South DUNSMUIR Avenue has units with dishwashers.
