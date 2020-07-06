All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 3 2020 at 7:07 AM

15021 Broadmoor St

15021 Broadmoor Street · No Longer Available
Location

15021 Broadmoor Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home on a quiet culdesac...Open floorplan with living room/dining room combination and a breakfast bar...
Nice low maintenance yard with a large covered patio and pool..
Call 818-590-9970 for private showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15021 Broadmoor St have any available units?
15021 Broadmoor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15021 Broadmoor St have?
Some of 15021 Broadmoor St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15021 Broadmoor St currently offering any rent specials?
15021 Broadmoor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15021 Broadmoor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15021 Broadmoor St is pet friendly.
Does 15021 Broadmoor St offer parking?
Yes, 15021 Broadmoor St offers parking.
Does 15021 Broadmoor St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15021 Broadmoor St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15021 Broadmoor St have a pool?
Yes, 15021 Broadmoor St has a pool.
Does 15021 Broadmoor St have accessible units?
No, 15021 Broadmoor St does not have accessible units.
Does 15021 Broadmoor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15021 Broadmoor St does not have units with dishwashers.

