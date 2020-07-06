15021 Broadmoor St

15021 Broadmoor Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343 North Hills East
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home on a quiet culdesac...Open floorplan with living room/dining room combination and a breakfast bar... Nice low maintenance yard with a large covered patio and pool.. Call 818-590-9970 for private showing
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
