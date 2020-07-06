Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15 AVE 24TH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15 AVE 24TH
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:45 AM
1 of 38
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15 AVE 24TH
15 24th Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
15 24th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15 AVE 24TH have any available units?
15 AVE 24TH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 15 AVE 24TH currently offering any rent specials?
15 AVE 24TH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 AVE 24TH pet-friendly?
No, 15 AVE 24TH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 15 AVE 24TH offer parking?
Yes, 15 AVE 24TH offers parking.
Does 15 AVE 24TH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 AVE 24TH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 AVE 24TH have a pool?
No, 15 AVE 24TH does not have a pool.
Does 15 AVE 24TH have accessible units?
No, 15 AVE 24TH does not have accessible units.
Does 15 AVE 24TH have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 AVE 24TH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 AVE 24TH have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 AVE 24TH does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College