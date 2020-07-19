Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15 19th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15 19th Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15 19th Avenue
15 E 19th Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
15 E 19th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Upper bright renovated studio. Large kitchen with lot of cabinets.
Half block to beach
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15 19th Avenue have any available units?
15 19th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 15 19th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15 19th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 19th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15 19th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 15 19th Avenue offer parking?
No, 15 19th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15 19th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 19th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 19th Avenue have a pool?
No, 15 19th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15 19th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15 19th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15 19th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 19th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 19th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 19th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
738 South Ogden Drive
738 South Ogden Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Los Angeles
North Hollywood
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Northridge
Sherman Oaks
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College