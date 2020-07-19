All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15 19th Avenue

15 E 19th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

15 E 19th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Upper bright renovated studio. Large kitchen with lot of cabinets.
Half block to beach

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 19th Avenue have any available units?
15 19th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 15 19th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15 19th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 19th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15 19th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15 19th Avenue offer parking?
No, 15 19th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15 19th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 19th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 19th Avenue have a pool?
No, 15 19th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15 19th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15 19th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15 19th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 19th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 19th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 19th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
