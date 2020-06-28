15 14634 Blythe Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Halloween Special: 1 month free on a 13 month lease Offering pet-friendly studio to three-bedroom apartment homes. The Valley Collection on Blythe is located in the heart of Panorama City. Apartment interiors feature modern finishes such as new kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, AC units and wood-style flooring, granting the luxury of a home with the flexibility of a lease. Modern interiors are complimented with convenient amenities; this community offers a laundry facility and 24/7 camera recording.

1/2 move in (OAC) if move in by 11/15.



Amenities: Pets OK, Air Conditioner.

Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672

https://coastlinerea.com/apartment-rent-details.aspx?id=2406



IT490131 - IT49CO2406