All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15 14634 Blythe Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15 14634 Blythe Street
Last updated February 6 2020 at 9:45 AM

15 14634 Blythe Street

14634 Blythe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14634 Blythe Street, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Halloween Special: 1 month free on a 13 month lease Offering pet-friendly studio to three-bedroom apartment homes. The Valley Collection on Blythe is located in the heart of Panorama City. Apartment interiors feature modern finishes such as new kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, AC units and wood-style flooring, granting the luxury of a home with the flexibility of a lease. Modern interiors are complimented with convenient amenities; this community offers a laundry facility and 24/7 camera recording.
1/2 move in (OAC) if move in by 11/15.

Amenities: Pets OK, Air Conditioner.
Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672
https://coastlinerea.com/apartment-rent-details.aspx?id=2406

IT490131 - IT49CO2406

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 14634 Blythe Street have any available units?
15 14634 Blythe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 14634 Blythe Street have?
Some of 15 14634 Blythe Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 14634 Blythe Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 14634 Blythe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 14634 Blythe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 14634 Blythe Street is pet friendly.
Does 15 14634 Blythe Street offer parking?
No, 15 14634 Blythe Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 14634 Blythe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 14634 Blythe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 14634 Blythe Street have a pool?
No, 15 14634 Blythe Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 14634 Blythe Street have accessible units?
No, 15 14634 Blythe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 14634 Blythe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 14634 Blythe Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College