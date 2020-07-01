14961 Marlin Place, Los Angeles, CA 91405 Van Nuys
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming remodeled home on a one-entry quiet street in Van Nuys with an amazing entertaining back yard; newer central A/C and very well maintained. Bathroom is updated with subway tile custom vanity and light. Plenty of closet/storage with additional living area behind garage with separate laundry/utility room.
(RLNE5036976)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14961 Marlin Pl have any available units?
14961 Marlin Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.