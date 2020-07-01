All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:13 PM

14961 Marlin Pl

14961 Marlin Place · No Longer Available
Location

14961 Marlin Place, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming remodeled home on a one-entry quiet street in Van Nuys with an amazing entertaining back yard; newer central A/C and very well maintained. Bathroom is updated with subway tile custom vanity and light. Plenty of closet/storage with additional living area behind garage with separate laundry/utility room.

(RLNE5036976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14961 Marlin Pl have any available units?
14961 Marlin Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14961 Marlin Pl have?
Some of 14961 Marlin Pl's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14961 Marlin Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14961 Marlin Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14961 Marlin Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14961 Marlin Pl is pet friendly.
Does 14961 Marlin Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14961 Marlin Pl offers parking.
Does 14961 Marlin Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14961 Marlin Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14961 Marlin Pl have a pool?
No, 14961 Marlin Pl does not have a pool.
Does 14961 Marlin Pl have accessible units?
No, 14961 Marlin Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14961 Marlin Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14961 Marlin Pl has units with dishwashers.

