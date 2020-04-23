All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

14950 MARLIN PLACE

14950 Marlin Place · No Longer Available
Location

14950 Marlin Place, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GORGEOUS HOUSE, CENTRAL AC, WASHER DRYER - Property Id: 123634

14950 Marlin Place Van Nuys CA 91405

Gorgeous House
3 Bedrooms 2 Bathroom
4 parking spaces available in the back of the house
Central AC/Heat
Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher
Wood Floor
Recessed Lighting
Large Closets
Beautiful Front & Back yards
Washer Dryer Included
One year lease
Will consider one small pet with additional deposit

818 376 9102
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/123634p
Property Id 123634

(RLNE5005848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14950 MARLIN PLACE have any available units?
14950 MARLIN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14950 MARLIN PLACE have?
Some of 14950 MARLIN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14950 MARLIN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
14950 MARLIN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14950 MARLIN PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14950 MARLIN PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 14950 MARLIN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 14950 MARLIN PLACE offers parking.
Does 14950 MARLIN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14950 MARLIN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14950 MARLIN PLACE have a pool?
No, 14950 MARLIN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 14950 MARLIN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 14950 MARLIN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 14950 MARLIN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14950 MARLIN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
