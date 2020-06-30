Rent Calculator
14932 Mayall St
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:55 PM
14932 Mayall St
14932 Mayall Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
14932 Mayall Street, Los Angeles, CA 91345
Mission Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
some paid utils
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
1BED 1BATH GUESTHOUSE W PATIO - Property Id: 170027
This a 1 bedroom 1bath guesthouse with full privacy.
All Utilities and wifi will be included.
2 people max
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170027p
Property Id 170027
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5245911)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14932 Mayall St have any available units?
14932 Mayall St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14932 Mayall St have?
Some of 14932 Mayall St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14932 Mayall St currently offering any rent specials?
14932 Mayall St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14932 Mayall St pet-friendly?
No, 14932 Mayall St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 14932 Mayall St offer parking?
No, 14932 Mayall St does not offer parking.
Does 14932 Mayall St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14932 Mayall St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14932 Mayall St have a pool?
No, 14932 Mayall St does not have a pool.
Does 14932 Mayall St have accessible units?
No, 14932 Mayall St does not have accessible units.
Does 14932 Mayall St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14932 Mayall St does not have units with dishwashers.
