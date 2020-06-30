14932 Mayall St

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

1BED 1BATH GUESTHOUSE W PATIO - Property Id: 170027



This a 1 bedroom 1bath guesthouse with full privacy.



All Utilities and wifi will be included.

2 people max

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170027p

No Pets Allowed



