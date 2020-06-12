14925 West Magnolia Boulevard

Amenities
Lovely 2 Bed/2 Bath unit w/balcony, close to the Galleria and less than a mile from 405/101 entrances.
Includes central AC/heat and washer/dryer in unit.
Gated garage w/2 car tandem parking. 24/7 on site maintenance with daily gardener service and building cleaning service.
Includes; gym, hot tub, game room, business centre and entertainment room.
Light, spacious and pet friendly.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/14925-w-magnolia-blvd-sherman-oaks-ca-91403-usa-unit-311/9b181029-21bb-48db-ae3c-4350e316e565
(RLNE5681245)