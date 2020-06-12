All apartments in Los Angeles
14925 West Magnolia Boulevard
14925 West Magnolia Boulevard

14925 Magnolia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14925 Magnolia Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
Lovely 2 Bed/2 Bath unit w/balcony, close to the Galleria and less than a mile from 405/101 entrances.
Includes central AC/heat and washer/dryer in unit.
Gated garage w/2 car tandem parking. 24/7 on site maintenance with daily gardener service and building cleaning service.
Includes; gym, hot tub, game room, business centre and entertainment room.
Light, spacious and pet friendly.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/14925-w-magnolia-blvd-sherman-oaks-ca-91403-usa-unit-311/9b181029-21bb-48db-ae3c-4350e316e565

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14925 West Magnolia Boulevard have any available units?
14925 West Magnolia Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14925 West Magnolia Boulevard have?
Some of 14925 West Magnolia Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14925 West Magnolia Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
14925 West Magnolia Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14925 West Magnolia Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 14925 West Magnolia Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 14925 West Magnolia Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 14925 West Magnolia Boulevard offers parking.
Does 14925 West Magnolia Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14925 West Magnolia Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14925 West Magnolia Boulevard have a pool?
No, 14925 West Magnolia Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 14925 West Magnolia Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 14925 West Magnolia Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 14925 West Magnolia Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14925 West Magnolia Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
