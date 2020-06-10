14848 Strathern Street

Amenities

San Fernando Valley 4 Bedroom + Office Home in Panorama City. - San Fernando Valley located off of Roscoe Boulevard and Brimfield Avenue in Panorama City. This home offers 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and 2,490 sq. ft. of living space.



Available April 1st.



- Pets Considered

- Open Floor Plan

- Separate Family Room

- Central AC/Heat

- Ceiling Fan

- Vaulted Ceilings

- Fireplace

- New Neutral Carpet

- Ceramic Tile Flooring

- Laminate Flooring

- Office Area

- Mirrored Closet Doors

- Converted Garage - Large Bedroom

- Quartz Countertops

- Walk-in Closet

- Storage Space

- Laundry Area

- Covered Carport Area

- Covered Patio

- Cul-de-Sac

- Storage Sheds in Backyard

- Gardener Services Included



Californialeasing.com

661.294.8500



(RLNE5676913)