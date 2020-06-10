All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

14848 Strathern Street, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
San Fernando Valley 4 Bedroom + Office Home in Panorama City. - San Fernando Valley located off of Roscoe Boulevard and Brimfield Avenue in Panorama City. This home offers 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and 2,490 sq. ft. of living space.

Available April 1st.

- Pets Considered
- Open Floor Plan
- Separate Family Room
- Central AC/Heat
- Ceiling Fan
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Fireplace
- New Neutral Carpet
- Ceramic Tile Flooring
- Laminate Flooring
- Office Area
- Mirrored Closet Doors
- Converted Garage - Large Bedroom
- Quartz Countertops
- Walk-in Closet
- Storage Space
- Laundry Area
- Covered Carport Area
- Covered Patio
- Cul-de-Sac
- Storage Sheds in Backyard
- Gardener Services Included

Californialeasing.com
661.294.8500

(RLNE5676913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14848 Strathern Street have any available units?
14848 Strathern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14848 Strathern Street have?
Some of 14848 Strathern Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14848 Strathern Street currently offering any rent specials?
14848 Strathern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14848 Strathern Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14848 Strathern Street is pet friendly.
Does 14848 Strathern Street offer parking?
Yes, 14848 Strathern Street offers parking.
Does 14848 Strathern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14848 Strathern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14848 Strathern Street have a pool?
No, 14848 Strathern Street does not have a pool.
Does 14848 Strathern Street have accessible units?
No, 14848 Strathern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14848 Strathern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14848 Strathern Street does not have units with dishwashers.

