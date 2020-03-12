All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
14837 ERWIN Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14837 ERWIN Street

14837 Erwin Street · No Longer Available
Location

14837 Erwin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Top floor corner unit with faux wood floors and lots of natural light. Enter through a secure combination front gate and upstairs to your own unit with a large balcony with room for sitting and relaxing in the sun. Central Air Conditioning and heat, ceiling fan, dishwasher, stove, oven and lots of storage. Onsite laundry facility. Fantastic Van Nuys location close to Costco, public transit, restaurants and shopping. Secured gated and covered parking. Corner unit with no shared walls. Enjoy everything Van Nuys has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14837 ERWIN Street have any available units?
14837 ERWIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14837 ERWIN Street have?
Some of 14837 ERWIN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14837 ERWIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
14837 ERWIN Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14837 ERWIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 14837 ERWIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14837 ERWIN Street offer parking?
Yes, 14837 ERWIN Street does offer parking.
Does 14837 ERWIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14837 ERWIN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14837 ERWIN Street have a pool?
No, 14837 ERWIN Street does not have a pool.
Does 14837 ERWIN Street have accessible units?
No, 14837 ERWIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14837 ERWIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14837 ERWIN Street has units with dishwashers.
