Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

14754 Bassett St

14754 Bassett Street · No Longer Available
Location

14754 Bassett Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bassett - Property Id: 208659

NEWLY REMODELED 4 Bed / 2 Bath house - spacious open floor plan with plenty of sunlight. Laminate flooring and recess lights throughout. Living room with a Fireplace. Kitchen has custom cabinetry, quartz counter tops, and breakfast bar. Large front yard and fully fenced private backyard. Ideal for a large family! No room sub-leasing. No sharing the property with roommates.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208659
Property Id 208659

(RLNE5483804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14754 Bassett St have any available units?
14754 Bassett St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14754 Bassett St have?
Some of 14754 Bassett St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14754 Bassett St currently offering any rent specials?
14754 Bassett St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14754 Bassett St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14754 Bassett St is pet friendly.
Does 14754 Bassett St offer parking?
No, 14754 Bassett St does not offer parking.
Does 14754 Bassett St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14754 Bassett St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14754 Bassett St have a pool?
No, 14754 Bassett St does not have a pool.
Does 14754 Bassett St have accessible units?
No, 14754 Bassett St does not have accessible units.
Does 14754 Bassett St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14754 Bassett St has units with dishwashers.

