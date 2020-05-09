14754 Bassett St

Amenities

Bassett



NEWLY REMODELED 4 Bed / 2 Bath house - spacious open floor plan with plenty of sunlight. Laminate flooring and recess lights throughout. Living room with a Fireplace. Kitchen has custom cabinetry, quartz counter tops, and breakfast bar. Large front yard and fully fenced private backyard. Ideal for a large family! No room sub-leasing. No sharing the property with roommates.

