14745 Blythe Street Unit 202

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors carport air conditioning internet access

Pretty, 2 BEDROOMS, 1-BATHROOM APARTMENT in an energetic neighborhood in Panorama City.



The bright and UNFURNISHED interior features hardwood floors. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, ample cabinets/drawers storage, and appliances such as an oven/range. for climate control, wall unit gas heating is installed.



The exterior features a fenced yard for the building for outdoor activities. Gated parking with a covered carport in the back for 2 cars is available. The laundry room is on-site for any laundry needs. Pets are not permitted on the property. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, and internet.



Nearby Parks: Andres And Maria Cardenas Recreation Center and Skate Park, Marson Park, Sepulveda Recreation Center, and Panorama Park.



Bus lines:

DASH Panorama City/Van Nuys - 0.3 mile

233 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

169 Metro Local Line- 0.3 mile

237/656 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile



Rail Lines:

Ventura County Line - 0.5 mile



No Pets Allowed



