All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14745 Blythe Street Unit 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14745 Blythe Street Unit 202
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

14745 Blythe Street Unit 202

14745 Blythe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14745 Blythe Street, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pretty, 2 BEDROOMS, 1-BATHROOM APARTMENT in an energetic neighborhood in Panorama City.

The bright and UNFURNISHED interior features hardwood floors. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, ample cabinets/drawers storage, and appliances such as an oven/range. for climate control, wall unit gas heating is installed.

The exterior features a fenced yard for the building for outdoor activities. Gated parking with a covered carport in the back for 2 cars is available. The laundry room is on-site for any laundry needs. Pets are not permitted on the property. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, and internet.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required

Nearby Parks: Andres And Maria Cardenas Recreation Center and Skate Park, Marson Park, Sepulveda Recreation Center, and Panorama Park.

Bus lines:
DASH Panorama City/Van Nuys - 0.3 mile
233 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
169 Metro Local Line- 0.3 mile
237/656 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

Rail Lines:
Ventura County Line - 0.5 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5428669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14745 Blythe Street Unit 202 have any available units?
14745 Blythe Street Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14745 Blythe Street Unit 202 have?
Some of 14745 Blythe Street Unit 202's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14745 Blythe Street Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
14745 Blythe Street Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14745 Blythe Street Unit 202 pet-friendly?
No, 14745 Blythe Street Unit 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14745 Blythe Street Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 14745 Blythe Street Unit 202 offers parking.
Does 14745 Blythe Street Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14745 Blythe Street Unit 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14745 Blythe Street Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 14745 Blythe Street Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 14745 Blythe Street Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 14745 Blythe Street Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 14745 Blythe Street Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14745 Blythe Street Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College