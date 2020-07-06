14721 West SUNSET

14721 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90272 Pacific Palisades
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
furnished
Recently restored , fully furnished, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with family room and upstairs office/ studio. New hardwood floors throughout, big back yard for kids and pets and a great outdoor entertainment area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
