Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14709 VALLEY VISTA
14709 Valley Vista Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
14709 Valley Vista Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14709 VALLEY VISTA have any available units?
14709 VALLEY VISTA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 14709 VALLEY VISTA currently offering any rent specials?
14709 VALLEY VISTA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14709 VALLEY VISTA pet-friendly?
No, 14709 VALLEY VISTA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 14709 VALLEY VISTA offer parking?
Yes, 14709 VALLEY VISTA offers parking.
Does 14709 VALLEY VISTA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14709 VALLEY VISTA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14709 VALLEY VISTA have a pool?
No, 14709 VALLEY VISTA does not have a pool.
Does 14709 VALLEY VISTA have accessible units?
No, 14709 VALLEY VISTA does not have accessible units.
Does 14709 VALLEY VISTA have units with dishwashers?
No, 14709 VALLEY VISTA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14709 VALLEY VISTA have units with air conditioning?
No, 14709 VALLEY VISTA does not have units with air conditioning.
