14700 Hubbard St.

Amenities
Spacious & Bright 2bed/1bath - Spacious and cozy 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom ready to move in. The apartment has been freshly painted, new carpet, stove, 1 parking, balcony.
Convenient location, minutes away from freeways 5, 118 & 210, schools, hospital & stores.
For more information call show contact info 818-355-0749
Lorena Angulo
BRE #01500165
Property Supervisor
LRS Realty and Management
show contact info Cell
show contact info Fax
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"
(RLNE4852766)