All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14700 Hubbard St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14700 Hubbard St.
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

14700 Hubbard St.

14700 Hubbard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sylmar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14700 Hubbard Street, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious & Bright 2bed/1bath - Spacious and cozy 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom ready to move in. The apartment has been freshly painted, new carpet, stove, 1 parking, balcony.

Convenient location, minutes away from freeways 5, 118 & 210, schools, hospital & stores.

For more information call show contact info 818-355-0749

Lorena Angulo
BRE #01500165
Property Supervisor
LRS Realty and Management
show contact info Cell
show contact info Fax

"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE4852766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14700 Hubbard St. have any available units?
14700 Hubbard St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14700 Hubbard St. have?
Some of 14700 Hubbard St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14700 Hubbard St. currently offering any rent specials?
14700 Hubbard St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14700 Hubbard St. pet-friendly?
No, 14700 Hubbard St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14700 Hubbard St. offer parking?
Yes, 14700 Hubbard St. offers parking.
Does 14700 Hubbard St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14700 Hubbard St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14700 Hubbard St. have a pool?
No, 14700 Hubbard St. does not have a pool.
Does 14700 Hubbard St. have accessible units?
No, 14700 Hubbard St. does not have accessible units.
Does 14700 Hubbard St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14700 Hubbard St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College