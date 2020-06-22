All apartments in Los Angeles
147 South GRAMERCY Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

147 South GRAMERCY Place

147 South Gramercy Place · No Longer Available
Location

147 South Gramercy Place, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
AWARD WINNING 3RD ST. SCHOOL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT. UPDATED WITH SS APPLIANCES, HARD WOOD FLOORS, CENTRAL A/C.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 South GRAMERCY Place have any available units?
147 South GRAMERCY Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 147 South GRAMERCY Place have?
Some of 147 South GRAMERCY Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 South GRAMERCY Place currently offering any rent specials?
147 South GRAMERCY Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 South GRAMERCY Place pet-friendly?
No, 147 South GRAMERCY Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 147 South GRAMERCY Place offer parking?
No, 147 South GRAMERCY Place does not offer parking.
Does 147 South GRAMERCY Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 147 South GRAMERCY Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 South GRAMERCY Place have a pool?
No, 147 South GRAMERCY Place does not have a pool.
Does 147 South GRAMERCY Place have accessible units?
No, 147 South GRAMERCY Place does not have accessible units.
Does 147 South GRAMERCY Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147 South GRAMERCY Place has units with dishwashers.
