Home
Los Angeles, CA
14675 Chatsworth Dr
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:55 AM
14675 Chatsworth Dr
14675 Chatsworth Dr
No Longer Available
Location
14675 Chatsworth Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91345
Mission Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath. Newly Remolded Kitchen with Large Backyard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14675 Chatsworth Dr have any available units?
14675 Chatsworth Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14675 Chatsworth Dr have?
Some of 14675 Chatsworth Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14675 Chatsworth Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14675 Chatsworth Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14675 Chatsworth Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14675 Chatsworth Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 14675 Chatsworth Dr offer parking?
No, 14675 Chatsworth Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14675 Chatsworth Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14675 Chatsworth Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14675 Chatsworth Dr have a pool?
No, 14675 Chatsworth Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14675 Chatsworth Dr have accessible units?
No, 14675 Chatsworth Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14675 Chatsworth Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14675 Chatsworth Dr has units with dishwashers.
