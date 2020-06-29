All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:58 PM

1467 West i Street

1467 West I Street · No Longer Available
Location

1467 West I Street, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Harbor City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

Address: 1467 West i Street #1, Wilmington, CA 90744
- Rent: $2,350 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,650 (On Approved Credit)
- 3 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- Approx 1600 Sq.Ft.

Features and Amenities:
- Downstairs Unit
- New hardwood flooring throughout
- Tile flooring in kitchen & bathrooms
- Gas stove and oven included
- Dishwasher included
- Granite Counter-tops
- Central Heating
- Ceiling Fans
- New Blinds
- Recessed Lighting
- Utilities Paid: Gas, Water, & Sewer
- Utility charge of $65
- 1 space in shared garage and 1 space in driveway
- Washer and Dryer in the garage (Not Warranted)
- 1 pet considered with extra $500 deposit

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to see our rental criteria: www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
424-203-7689
www.pinnaclepmc.com

Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!

Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Floor plans and square footages displayed are approximations, may be based on stud-to-stud measurements, and may vary between individual units. Quoted prices are for base rent only and do not include other fees such as utilities, associated pet fees, if applicable, and minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply unless otherwise specified. Subject to credit approval, a satisfactory rental application and execution of a lease agreement. Pricing valid for new residents only. Please see the leasing office for details. By inquiring about this property you opt-in and give Pinnacle Property Management permission to contact you through text, email, and or calling with the number or email you provide. If you do not wish to be contacted by Pinnacle Property Management please do not inquire.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1467 West i Street have any available units?
1467 West i Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1467 West i Street have?
Some of 1467 West i Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1467 West i Street currently offering any rent specials?
1467 West i Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1467 West i Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1467 West i Street is pet friendly.
Does 1467 West i Street offer parking?
Yes, 1467 West i Street offers parking.
Does 1467 West i Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1467 West i Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1467 West i Street have a pool?
No, 1467 West i Street does not have a pool.
Does 1467 West i Street have accessible units?
No, 1467 West i Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1467 West i Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1467 West i Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
