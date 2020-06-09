All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1467 REXFORD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1467 REXFORD Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1467 REXFORD Drive

1467 Rexford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1467 Rexford Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Beverlywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Spacious luxury 1-Bedroom in Prime Beverlywood / Beverly Hills Adjacent! Quiet building on a quiet block, walking distance from Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, Pico, and many shops, restaurants, parks, and more. Large, clean, sunny space (nearly 1,000 square feet - larger than most 2-Bedrooms!) is newly-renovated and includes beautiful living room with hardwood floors, dining area, hardwood floor bedroom with plenty of closet space, luxury marble bathroom with separate shower, gourmet kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, a large private balcony, large walk-in closets, gated parking, and a private backyard area! No pets. Gas/Electric/Water paid by tenant. Available for private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1467 REXFORD Drive have any available units?
1467 REXFORD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1467 REXFORD Drive have?
Some of 1467 REXFORD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1467 REXFORD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1467 REXFORD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1467 REXFORD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1467 REXFORD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1467 REXFORD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1467 REXFORD Drive offers parking.
Does 1467 REXFORD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1467 REXFORD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1467 REXFORD Drive have a pool?
No, 1467 REXFORD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1467 REXFORD Drive have accessible units?
No, 1467 REXFORD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1467 REXFORD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1467 REXFORD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College