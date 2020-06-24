1467 REXFORD Drive

Amenities

Spacious luxury 1-Bedroom in Prime Beverlywood / Beverly Hills Adjacent! Quiet building on a quiet block, walking distance from Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, Pico, and many shops, restaurants, parks, and more. Large, clean, sunny space (nearly 1,000 square feet - larger than most 2-Bedrooms!) is newly-renovated and includes beautiful living room with hardwood floors, dining area, hardwood floor bedroom with plenty of closet space, luxury marble bathroom with separate shower, gourmet kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, a large private balcony, large walk-in closets, gated parking, and a private backyard area! No pets. Gas/Electric/Water paid by tenant. Available for private showing.