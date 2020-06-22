All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1466 Sherbourne Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1466 Sherbourne Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1466 Sherbourne Drive

1466 South Sherbourne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1466 South Sherbourne Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is ready for you in a prime West L.A. Location. Upper front unit. Plenty of closet space and light / windows. Heres a breakdown of the apartments features:

- GREAT size kitchen plus dining area
- Beautiful Wood floors throughout
- WALK-IN closets
- WASHER/DRYER facility
- AIR CONDITIONING unit
- One PARKING space
- FRIDGE and STOVE

One of six units with great tenants. Will consider pet with deposit. Located on the West side Pico / Robertson area, Short walk to Beverly Hills and shops. Close to Culver City and Century City. $2,200 per month. One (1) year minimum. Call to see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1466 Sherbourne Drive have any available units?
1466 Sherbourne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1466 Sherbourne Drive have?
Some of 1466 Sherbourne Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1466 Sherbourne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1466 Sherbourne Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1466 Sherbourne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1466 Sherbourne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1466 Sherbourne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1466 Sherbourne Drive does offer parking.
Does 1466 Sherbourne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1466 Sherbourne Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1466 Sherbourne Drive have a pool?
No, 1466 Sherbourne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1466 Sherbourne Drive have accessible units?
No, 1466 Sherbourne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1466 Sherbourne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1466 Sherbourne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College