1466 Sherbourne Drive

Amenities
A gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is ready for you in a prime West L.A. Location. Upper front unit. Plenty of closet space and light / windows. Heres a breakdown of the apartments features:
- GREAT size kitchen plus dining area
- Beautiful Wood floors throughout
- WALK-IN closets
- WASHER/DRYER facility
- AIR CONDITIONING unit
- One PARKING space
- FRIDGE and STOVE
One of six units with great tenants. Will consider pet with deposit. Located on the West side Pico / Robertson area, Short walk to Beverly Hills and shops. Close to Culver City and Century City. $2,200 per month. One (1) year minimum. Call to see.