Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1466 S Canfield Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1466 S Canfield Ave
1466 S Canfield Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1466 S Canfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Close to trendy restaurants, stores and public transportation. In a fourplex, quiet, back lower unit with lovely private backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1466 S Canfield Ave have any available units?
1466 S Canfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1466 S Canfield Ave have?
Some of 1466 S Canfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1466 S Canfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1466 S Canfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1466 S Canfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1466 S Canfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1466 S Canfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1466 S Canfield Ave offers parking.
Does 1466 S Canfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1466 S Canfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1466 S Canfield Ave have a pool?
No, 1466 S Canfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1466 S Canfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 1466 S Canfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1466 S Canfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1466 S Canfield Ave has units with dishwashers.
