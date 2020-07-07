All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1466 S Canfield Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1466 S Canfield Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1466 S Canfield Ave

1466 S Canfield Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1466 S Canfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Close to trendy restaurants, stores and public transportation. In a fourplex, quiet, back lower unit with lovely private backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1466 S Canfield Ave have any available units?
1466 S Canfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1466 S Canfield Ave have?
Some of 1466 S Canfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1466 S Canfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1466 S Canfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1466 S Canfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1466 S Canfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1466 S Canfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1466 S Canfield Ave offers parking.
Does 1466 S Canfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1466 S Canfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1466 S Canfield Ave have a pool?
No, 1466 S Canfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1466 S Canfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 1466 S Canfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1466 S Canfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1466 S Canfield Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College