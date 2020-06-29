All apartments in Los Angeles
14654 Nordhoff St
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:10 AM

14654 Nordhoff St

14654 Nordhoff Street · No Longer Available
Location

14654 Nordhoff Street, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
bbq/grill
****OPEN HOUSE 10:00AM - 3:00PM - SATURDAY 06/20/2020****

BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING - VERY LARGE - WASHER DRYER HOOK UPS IN UNIT - GRANITE & MORE! Upper units in 28-unit building. 2-car Parking Included. The Haciendas exceed the standard for what you expect in an apartment home. Each apartment features large open floor plans with wood floors, large tile 18" tiles in kitchen and bath, walk in closets and large balconies. Each home comes with hook ups for washers and dryers, granite counters in kitchens and baths, crown molding, recessed lights, stainless steel microwave and stove. The complex features gated parking and and entry with controlled access. There is a gym on-site, a large sun deck for lounging on the third floor as well as a BBQ area. Enjoy living in a luxury, professionally managed home that you deserve

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14654 Nordhoff St have any available units?
14654 Nordhoff St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14654 Nordhoff St have?
Some of 14654 Nordhoff St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14654 Nordhoff St currently offering any rent specials?
14654 Nordhoff St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14654 Nordhoff St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14654 Nordhoff St is pet friendly.
Does 14654 Nordhoff St offer parking?
Yes, 14654 Nordhoff St offers parking.
Does 14654 Nordhoff St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14654 Nordhoff St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14654 Nordhoff St have a pool?
No, 14654 Nordhoff St does not have a pool.
Does 14654 Nordhoff St have accessible units?
No, 14654 Nordhoff St does not have accessible units.
Does 14654 Nordhoff St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14654 Nordhoff St has units with dishwashers.

