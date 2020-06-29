14654 Nordhoff St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking bbq/grill

****OPEN HOUSE 10:00AM - 3:00PM - SATURDAY 06/20/2020****



BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING - VERY LARGE - WASHER DRYER HOOK UPS IN UNIT - GRANITE & MORE! Upper units in 28-unit building. 2-car Parking Included. The Haciendas exceed the standard for what you expect in an apartment home. Each apartment features large open floor plans with wood floors, large tile 18" tiles in kitchen and bath, walk in closets and large balconies. Each home comes with hook ups for washers and dryers, granite counters in kitchens and baths, crown molding, recessed lights, stainless steel microwave and stove. The complex features gated parking and and entry with controlled access. There is a gym on-site, a large sun deck for lounging on the third floor as well as a BBQ area. Enjoy living in a luxury, professionally managed home that you deserve