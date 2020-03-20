All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1463 West 4th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1463 West 4th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1463 West 4th Street

1463 West 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westlake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1463 West 4th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westlake

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Sun drenched 2 bed 1 bath with hardwood floors throughout and downtown views! Charming Spanish Colonial Revival Courtyard Bungalow. Fully renovated historical monument. Brand new plumbing, electrical, kitchen, remodeled bath and new period windows and doors. This is a beautiful hillside bungalow with ample views of downtown. A gem in the heart of Echo Park. One parking space. Backyard. Laundromat nearby.
(Vacant unit is 1463 4/5 in the back on the right)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1463 West 4th Street have any available units?
1463 West 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1463 West 4th Street have?
Some of 1463 West 4th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1463 West 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1463 West 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1463 West 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1463 West 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1463 West 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1463 West 4th Street offers parking.
Does 1463 West 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1463 West 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1463 West 4th Street have a pool?
No, 1463 West 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1463 West 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 1463 West 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1463 West 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1463 West 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College