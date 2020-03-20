1463 West 4th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated courtyard

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Sun drenched 2 bed 1 bath with hardwood floors throughout and downtown views! Charming Spanish Colonial Revival Courtyard Bungalow. Fully renovated historical monument. Brand new plumbing, electrical, kitchen, remodeled bath and new period windows and doors. This is a beautiful hillside bungalow with ample views of downtown. A gem in the heart of Echo Park. One parking space. Backyard. Laundromat nearby.

(Vacant unit is 1463 4/5 in the back on the right)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.