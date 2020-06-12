Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1462 South BEDFORD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1462 South BEDFORD Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1462 South BEDFORD Street
1462 South Bedford Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1462 South Bedford Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Pico - Robertson
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH APARTMENT - CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR - LARGE LIVING ROOM - UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS - GREAT LOCATION - WALK TO SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS - EASY TO SHOW
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1462 South BEDFORD Street have any available units?
1462 South BEDFORD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1462 South BEDFORD Street have?
Some of 1462 South BEDFORD Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1462 South BEDFORD Street currently offering any rent specials?
1462 South BEDFORD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1462 South BEDFORD Street pet-friendly?
No, 1462 South BEDFORD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1462 South BEDFORD Street offer parking?
No, 1462 South BEDFORD Street does not offer parking.
Does 1462 South BEDFORD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1462 South BEDFORD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1462 South BEDFORD Street have a pool?
No, 1462 South BEDFORD Street does not have a pool.
Does 1462 South BEDFORD Street have accessible units?
No, 1462 South BEDFORD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1462 South BEDFORD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1462 South BEDFORD Street has units with dishwashers.
