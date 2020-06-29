Rent Calculator
Last updated November 3 2019 at 12:44 PM
1 of 16
14610 Erwin Street
14610 Erwin Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14610 Erwin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
2 Bed 2 Bath Laundry Inside Big Balcony Storage 3 Car Parking Recessed Lighting Elevator in Building Trash Chutes Central AC All Appliances Included Dual Pane Glass
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14610 Erwin Street have any available units?
14610 Erwin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14610 Erwin Street have?
Some of 14610 Erwin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14610 Erwin Street currently offering any rent specials?
14610 Erwin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14610 Erwin Street pet-friendly?
No, 14610 Erwin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 14610 Erwin Street offer parking?
Yes, 14610 Erwin Street offers parking.
Does 14610 Erwin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14610 Erwin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14610 Erwin Street have a pool?
No, 14610 Erwin Street does not have a pool.
Does 14610 Erwin Street have accessible units?
No, 14610 Erwin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14610 Erwin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14610 Erwin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
