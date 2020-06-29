All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14610 Erwin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14610 Erwin Street
Last updated November 3 2019 at 12:44 PM

14610 Erwin Street

14610 Erwin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14610 Erwin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
2 Bed 2 Bath Laundry Inside Big Balcony Storage 3 Car Parking Recessed Lighting Elevator in Building Trash Chutes Central AC All Appliances Included Dual Pane Glass

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14610 Erwin Street have any available units?
14610 Erwin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14610 Erwin Street have?
Some of 14610 Erwin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14610 Erwin Street currently offering any rent specials?
14610 Erwin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14610 Erwin Street pet-friendly?
No, 14610 Erwin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14610 Erwin Street offer parking?
Yes, 14610 Erwin Street offers parking.
Does 14610 Erwin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14610 Erwin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14610 Erwin Street have a pool?
No, 14610 Erwin Street does not have a pool.
Does 14610 Erwin Street have accessible units?
No, 14610 Erwin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14610 Erwin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14610 Erwin Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College