Last updated September 2 2019 at 12:24 AM

1461 West 30th Street

1461 West 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1461 West 30th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

garbage disposal
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 900; Parking: 2 Car Driveway; Monthly rent: $2700.00; IMRID16984

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1461 West 30th Street have any available units?
1461 West 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1461 West 30th Street have?
Some of 1461 West 30th Street's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1461 West 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1461 West 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1461 West 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1461 West 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1461 West 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1461 West 30th Street offers parking.
Does 1461 West 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1461 West 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1461 West 30th Street have a pool?
No, 1461 West 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1461 West 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 1461 West 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1461 West 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1461 West 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
