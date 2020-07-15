All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

1461 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 205 · Avail. now

$2,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
1461 W. Sunset Blvd, Apt 205 - Property Id: 304119

Apartment:
Airy and bright one-bedroom. Original hardwood floors, high ceilings, walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, and great layout. (Note apartment is unfurnished & will be available for move-in July 1)

Property:
A very charming historic building with large windows and exposed brick located in the heart of Echo Park's retail scene. The building includes communal laundry, outdoor patio space, bike racks and direct access to shops and restaurants all adjacent to the building. This is an ideal property for those looking for a lively neighborhood.

Neighborhood:
Located in prime Echo Park, one of LA's most vibrant and walkable neighborhoods. We are moments away from lively restaurants, the Friday farmer's market, bars on Sunset, boutique businesses, and the beautifully revived Echo Park Lake. Our neighborhood is also centrally located to all LA has to offer, with Downtown Los Angeles, Silver Lake, and Los Feliz just minutes away.
Property Id 304119

(RLNE5870861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1461 W Sunset Blvd 205 have any available units?
1461 W Sunset Blvd 205 has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1461 W Sunset Blvd 205 have?
Some of 1461 W Sunset Blvd 205's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1461 W Sunset Blvd 205 currently offering any rent specials?
1461 W Sunset Blvd 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1461 W Sunset Blvd 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1461 W Sunset Blvd 205 is pet friendly.
Does 1461 W Sunset Blvd 205 offer parking?
No, 1461 W Sunset Blvd 205 does not offer parking.
Does 1461 W Sunset Blvd 205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1461 W Sunset Blvd 205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1461 W Sunset Blvd 205 have a pool?
No, 1461 W Sunset Blvd 205 does not have a pool.
Does 1461 W Sunset Blvd 205 have accessible units?
No, 1461 W Sunset Blvd 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 1461 W Sunset Blvd 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1461 W Sunset Blvd 205 has units with dishwashers.
