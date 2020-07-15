1461 W Sunset Blvd 205

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage

1461 W. Sunset Blvd, Apt 205 - Property Id: 304119



Apartment:

Airy and bright one-bedroom. Original hardwood floors, high ceilings, walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, and great layout. (Note apartment is unfurnished & will be available for move-in July 1)



Property:

A very charming historic building with large windows and exposed brick located in the heart of Echo Park's retail scene. The building includes communal laundry, outdoor patio space, bike racks and direct access to shops and restaurants all adjacent to the building. This is an ideal property for those looking for a lively neighborhood.



Neighborhood:

Located in prime Echo Park, one of LA's most vibrant and walkable neighborhoods. We are moments away from lively restaurants, the Friday farmer's market, bars on Sunset, boutique businesses, and the beautifully revived Echo Park Lake. Our neighborhood is also centrally located to all LA has to offer, with Downtown Los Angeles, Silver Lake, and Los Feliz just minutes away.

