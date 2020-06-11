14601 Vanowen Street

Amenities

Beautiful one bedroom one bathroom unit located on the second floor of a 20 unit building. The building features controlled access, delightful courtyard, and pleasant community. The unit includes tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom, hardwood flooring throughout the unit, granite kitchen coutnertops, plenty of closetcabinetstorage space, two-tone paint, on site Laundry facilities!Open house: MONDAY-SATURDAY FROM 9AM-5PM!PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO 818-535-4952 or 818-913-4698!MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE YOUR FUTURE HOME!!