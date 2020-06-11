All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14601 Vanowen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14601 Vanowen Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14601 Vanowen Street

14601 Vanowen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14601 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful one bedroom one bathroom unit located on the second floor of a 20 unit building. The building features controlled access, delightful courtyard, and pleasant community. The unit includes tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom, hardwood flooring throughout the unit, granite kitchen coutnertops, plenty of closetcabinetstorage space, two-tone paint, on site Laundry facilities!Open house: MONDAY-SATURDAY FROM 9AM-5PM!PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO 818-535-4952 or 818-913-4698!MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE YOUR FUTURE HOME!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14601 Vanowen Street have any available units?
14601 Vanowen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14601 Vanowen Street have?
Some of 14601 Vanowen Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14601 Vanowen Street currently offering any rent specials?
14601 Vanowen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14601 Vanowen Street pet-friendly?
No, 14601 Vanowen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14601 Vanowen Street offer parking?
No, 14601 Vanowen Street does not offer parking.
Does 14601 Vanowen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14601 Vanowen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14601 Vanowen Street have a pool?
No, 14601 Vanowen Street does not have a pool.
Does 14601 Vanowen Street have accessible units?
No, 14601 Vanowen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14601 Vanowen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14601 Vanowen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College