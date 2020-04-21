1458 Ricardo St

Amenities

Great opportunity to rent a detached spacious 3 Bedrooms - 2 Bath home in a very well maintained Triplex building located on a quiet residential street that offers refuge and privacy in prime Ramona Gardens.



Features include :

- Freshly painted and renovated

- Detached home with no shared walls with other units

- Spacious kitchen with beautiful cabinets and countertop

- Large dining area

- Huge living room

- 3 spacious bedrooms with closets

- One bathroom with bathtub and one bathroom with standing shower

- Huge attached private Laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups

- Assigned Parking