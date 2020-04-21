Great opportunity to rent a detached spacious 3 Bedrooms - 2 Bath home in a very well maintained Triplex building located on a quiet residential street that offers refuge and privacy in prime Ramona Gardens.    
Features include :    - Freshly painted and renovated - Detached home with no shared walls with other units - Spacious kitchen with beautiful cabinets and countertop   - Large dining area  - Huge living room - 3 spacious bedrooms with closets  - One bathroom with bathtub and one bathroom with standing shower   - Huge attached private Laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups   - Assigned Parking   
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1458 Ricardo St have any available units?
1458 Ricardo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.