1456 Bedford St
Last updated September 14 2019 at 8:44 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1456 Bedford St
1456 South Bedford Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1456 South Bedford Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beverly hills adj
upper 2 bed 1 bath hardwood floors
stove fridge ceiling fan AC and verticals blinds
Gated Entrance
Laundry on site 2 Parking
near Pico & Robertson
2300 per month
Levy
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1456 Bedford St have any available units?
1456 Bedford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1456 Bedford St have?
Some of 1456 Bedford St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1456 Bedford St currently offering any rent specials?
1456 Bedford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1456 Bedford St pet-friendly?
No, 1456 Bedford St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1456 Bedford St offer parking?
Yes, 1456 Bedford St offers parking.
Does 1456 Bedford St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1456 Bedford St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1456 Bedford St have a pool?
No, 1456 Bedford St does not have a pool.
Does 1456 Bedford St have accessible units?
No, 1456 Bedford St does not have accessible units.
Does 1456 Bedford St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1456 Bedford St does not have units with dishwashers.
