1455 S Wooster St

A VERY LARGE one bedroom, one bathroom - Pico Robertson A VERY LARGE one bedroom, one bathroom unit available on the first floor of a quiet and beautiful building! This unit features recessed lighting, new paint, oven, granite countertops, HUGE closet, extra storage and hardwood floors throughout the unit. The unit also has lots of natural light. The property is in close proximity to Beverly Hills and Century City and is located in between Robertson and La Cienega. 1 Parking space provided. Laundry on site. Minimum 1-year lease. No dogs please, one indoor cat allowed



