1455 S Wooster St
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

1455 S Wooster St

1455 South Wooster Street · No Longer Available
Location

1455 South Wooster Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
A VERY LARGE one bedroom, one bathroom - Pico Robertson A VERY LARGE one bedroom, one bathroom unit available on the first floor of a quiet and beautiful building! This unit features recessed lighting, new paint, oven, granite countertops, HUGE closet, extra storage and hardwood floors throughout the unit. The unit also has lots of natural light. The property is in close proximity to Beverly Hills and Century City and is located in between Robertson and La Cienega. 1 Parking space provided. Laundry on site. Minimum 1-year lease. No dogs please, one indoor cat allowed

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5507439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1455 S Wooster St have any available units?
1455 S Wooster St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1455 S Wooster St have?
Some of 1455 S Wooster St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1455 S Wooster St currently offering any rent specials?
1455 S Wooster St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1455 S Wooster St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1455 S Wooster St is pet friendly.
Does 1455 S Wooster St offer parking?
Yes, 1455 S Wooster St offers parking.
Does 1455 S Wooster St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1455 S Wooster St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1455 S Wooster St have a pool?
No, 1455 S Wooster St does not have a pool.
Does 1455 S Wooster St have accessible units?
No, 1455 S Wooster St does not have accessible units.
Does 1455 S Wooster St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1455 S Wooster St does not have units with dishwashers.

