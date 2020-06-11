14542 Burbank Blvd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

REMODELED 2 Bedroom and 2.5 bathroom town-home style in Sherman Oaks



Rent: $2095/mo.

Lease Term: 1 yr. min.

Sec. Dep.: $2095 o.a.c.

Size: approx. 900 s.f.

Location: Burbank Blvd. and Van Nuys Blvd.

Pets: will consider



Features:



*Brand new stainless steel appliances

*Hardwood Flooring

*Carpet

*Townhome Style

*Living room with fireplace

*Recessed Lighting

*Central A/C and heat

*Laundry on-site

*2 car garage parking

*Balconies

*Will consider pets, please inquire

*Centrally located within walking distance to restaurants and shops and easy freeway access in Sherman Oaks and close by to Encino, Tarzana, Studio City, Woodland Hills, Warner Center, Van Nuys, Canoga Park, Granada Hills, Reseda, West Hills, and surrounding areas.