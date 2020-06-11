All apartments in Los Angeles
14542 Burbank Blvd

14542 Burbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14542 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
REMODELED 2 Bedroom and 2.5 bathroom town-home style in Sherman Oaks

Rent: $2095/mo.
Lease Term: 1 yr. min.
Sec. Dep.: $2095 o.a.c.
Size: approx. 900 s.f.
Location: Burbank Blvd. and Van Nuys Blvd.
Pets: will consider

Features:

*Brand new stainless steel appliances
*Hardwood Flooring
*Carpet
*Townhome Style
*Living room with fireplace
*Recessed Lighting
*Central A/C and heat
*Laundry on-site
*2 car garage parking
*Balconies
*Will consider pets, please inquire
*Centrally located within walking distance to restaurants and shops and easy freeway access in Sherman Oaks and close by to Encino, Tarzana, Studio City, Woodland Hills, Warner Center, Van Nuys, Canoga Park, Granada Hills, Reseda, West Hills, and surrounding areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14542 Burbank Blvd have any available units?
14542 Burbank Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14542 Burbank Blvd have?
Some of 14542 Burbank Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14542 Burbank Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
14542 Burbank Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14542 Burbank Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14542 Burbank Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 14542 Burbank Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 14542 Burbank Blvd offers parking.
Does 14542 Burbank Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14542 Burbank Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14542 Burbank Blvd have a pool?
No, 14542 Burbank Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 14542 Burbank Blvd have accessible units?
No, 14542 Burbank Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 14542 Burbank Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14542 Burbank Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
